Opes Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $12,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashford Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,962,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,942,000. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 214,413 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 189,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 172,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 251,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,308. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.