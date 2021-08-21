OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on OppFi in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get OppFi alerts:

OPFI stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. OppFi has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.