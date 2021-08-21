Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.37.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

