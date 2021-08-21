Oraichain Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.39 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for $10.95 or 0.00022267 BTC on major exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $22.39 million and $1.44 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.09 or 0.00817576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00105113 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

