Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €9.73 ($11.45). Orange shares last traded at €9.70 ($11.41), with a volume of 5,462,611 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.62 ($14.85).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.63.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

