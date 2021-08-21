Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 17,398 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

RPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.