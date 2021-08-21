OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). OrganiGram reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. 4,373,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,312,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in OrganiGram by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OrganiGram by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 325,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

