ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 619,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 359,957 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 198,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.