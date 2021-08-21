Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 4,000 Shares

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $80,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,489.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

