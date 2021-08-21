Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) & Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Critical Review

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Casa Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -10.84% Casa Systems 6.90% 37.61% 5.67%

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Casa Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A Casa Systems $393.25 million 1.53 $24.80 million $0.17 41.47

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Osprey Technology Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Osprey Technology Acquisition and Casa Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Casa Systems 0 3 2 0 2.40

Osprey Technology Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Casa Systems has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.84%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than Casa Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Casa Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casa Systems has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Osprey Technology Acquisition on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

