Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$39.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.13.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of TSE:OVV opened at C$29.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.88. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$9.07 and a one year high of C$40.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -3.84%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.