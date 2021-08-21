Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Pact Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.71.
Pact Group Company Profile
