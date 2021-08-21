PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MPGPF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th.

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02. PageGroup has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

