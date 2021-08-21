Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof Sells 3,000 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $47,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.