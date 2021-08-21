Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) CFO Purchases $873,750.00 in Stock

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PSN stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Parsons by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after purchasing an additional 515,208 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Parsons by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Parsons by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

