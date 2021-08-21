Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,589.92.

PGPHF opened at $1,730.41 on Thursday. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $899.20 and a 52 week high of $1,825.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,629.94.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

