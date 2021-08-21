Partners Group’s (PGPHF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Partners Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,589.92.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $1,730.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,629.94. Partners Group has a one year low of $899.20 and a one year high of $1,825.70.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

