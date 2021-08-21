Pascal Touchon Sells 8,223 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Pascal Touchon sold 14,194 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $231,646.08.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,642,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,208 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after purchasing an additional 806,190 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

