Paul D. Underwood Sells 36,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NET opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

