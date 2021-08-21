Paul Davison Tobias Sells 4,394 Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Stock

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) CEO Paul Davison Tobias sold 4,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $91,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MFNC opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFNC. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Mackinac Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 104,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the first quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

