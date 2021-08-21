PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in PayPal by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,179,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The company has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

