PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Lifted to “Buy” at DA Davidson

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PaySign by 23.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

