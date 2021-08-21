Paytomat (PTI) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Paytomat has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. Paytomat has a total market cap of $22,743.68 and approximately $11.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00058128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00134391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00149689 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,637.10 or 1.00249450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.00919449 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.01 or 0.06640623 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

