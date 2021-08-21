PEAKDEFI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $495,807.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $99.36 million and $495,807.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00057285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.00816652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048083 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002060 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 795,713,322 coins and its circulating supply is 354,500,598 coins. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

