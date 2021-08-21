Peiyen Chuang Sells 12,633 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $87,420.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

