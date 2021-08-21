Pendle (PENDLE) Price Up 123.7% This Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 123.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $39.10 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00134018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00150419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,368.23 or 1.00034770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.62 or 0.00921206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.73 or 0.06635580 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

