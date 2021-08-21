PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,283 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.47 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $433.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

