Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

PRDO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,685. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $760.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

