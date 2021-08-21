Permission Coin (ASK) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Permission Coin has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $318,882.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00058008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00137114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.56 or 0.00149683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,283.47 or 1.01664052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $457.28 or 0.00943297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.00 or 0.06774381 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Permission Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Permission Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

