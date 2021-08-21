Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of PMT opened at C$0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$20.66 million and a P/E ratio of 0.69. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.40.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.