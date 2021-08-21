Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRGO traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 1,245,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,673. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.06.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

