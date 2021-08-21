Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.20 million-$22.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.16 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.590-$-1.480 EPS.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $17.31. 358,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,697. Personalis has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSNL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,810.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,148 shares of company stock worth $5,189,766. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

