Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEYUF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.25 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS PEYUF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

