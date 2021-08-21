Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $906,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,157,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.25. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

