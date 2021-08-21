Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 52,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 28,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,157,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

