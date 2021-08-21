Phala Network (PHA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33.61 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001604 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $210.83 million and approximately $33.61 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.00811206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,134,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.