Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on PECO. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.86.

PECO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. 186,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,027. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $31.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

