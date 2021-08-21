Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 24th (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s (NASDAQ:PECO) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 24th. Phillips Edison & Company Inc had issued 17,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $476,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

