Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Up 15.3% in July

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,025,000 after buying an additional 592,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after buying an additional 504,333 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 498,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 903,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 464,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

