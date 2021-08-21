PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NRGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 64,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,285. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,089,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,330,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 522,000 shares of company stock worth $6,556,180 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGX. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 351,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 33,761 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after buying an additional 63,469 shares during the period.

