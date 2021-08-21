Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) is Valley National Advisers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,860 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 2.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.31% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,921,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 193,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 137,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,282,000.

BOND opened at $111.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.33. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

