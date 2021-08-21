Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 48,385 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,385 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,007,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,778,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 291.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,703 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,196,000 after purchasing an additional 466,004 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $326,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $58.34 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

