Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476,405 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,717,000 after buying an additional 3,112,542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,328,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,528,000 after buying an additional 1,085,743 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

