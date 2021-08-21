Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 209.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 185.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 97,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 34.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after buying an additional 376,281 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.