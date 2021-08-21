Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 396 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,434 shares of company stock valued at $221,832,240. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $663.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $581.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $674.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

