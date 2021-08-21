Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $50,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $98.21 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $64.21 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

