Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

