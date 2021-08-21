Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,291,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after purchasing an additional 230,777 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of MNST opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $75.45 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.