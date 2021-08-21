Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,881,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,925,000 after buying an additional 321,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,317,000 after buying an additional 329,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 2,462,204 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ING. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

