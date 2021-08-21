Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eros STX Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,005,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $907,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESGC opened at $0.59 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

